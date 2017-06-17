Lifelong love: Avid reader turns 85, inspires others to check out a good book

By David Talley | Published Saturday, June 17, 2017

Tags: Decatur

Kaleta Pryor’s love of reading has lasted 75 years.

As a 10-year-old studying in a two-room schoolhouse in Lamar County, the Decatur woman’s infatuation first came in the form of a traveling book bus. It stopped by the school once a month.

“My class was me and two boys, and I think I had to help them through the school year,” she said. “One of them went on to work for NASA.

“When the book mobile came, we’d pick up books. The next month would come, and they’d come pick them up and let us pick out some more,” she said. “By the time they came back, I’d read everything I could get hold of.”

Pryor, who just turned 85, continued reading throughout her adult life, inspiring her children and grandchildren to love books, too. She became a regular at the Decatur Public Library when it opened and with the help of her daughter, Charlotte King, has continued to be an avid patron. For the last five years, King has brought books to her mother every two weeks.

According to a journal the family keeps, Pryor has read 200 books since last August.

“The doctor told her she has such a sharp mind at 85 – she balances her checkbooks, pays her bills, does everything and keeps up with her and my dad’s medicine,” King said. “The doctor told her, ‘Your legs are wearing out. It’s time to rest, and your mind is very sharp.'”

The doctor told Pryor to continue reading and said it’s the best thing to combat dementia.

“She likes westerns, Amish books and mysteries,” King said. “I know what she likes. I get five books normally.”

Just like when the book bus would visit Pryor in her childhood, she often finishes the books well before their due date.

Her love for reading inspired King to pursue a writing career, and although King ultimately chose a different path, she said Pryor has a granddaughter who just published a book.

Pryor said she’s found through the years that a book can be more than just an escape. Reading is a means to learn about everything and grow as a person.

“I found out you can get a pretty good education from books,” she said. “I know that technology is good, but we had to put it in our heads back then. We didn’t have a computer.

“I’ve kept kids over the years and tried to teach all of them about how important it is to read and read a lot.”