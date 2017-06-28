Library sends intern-mentor teams to Washington

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Chico residents Michelle Slonaker, Lee Slonaker, Stephanie Beard and Alex Lujan went to Washington, D.C., last week for the kickoff of the first Inclusive Internship Initiative program.

Chico Public Library was selected as one of the pilot libraries for this connected learning internship program, sponsored by the Public Library Association (PLA), a division of the American Library Association (ALA).

Chico Public Library selected Beard and Lujan, who both graduated from Chico High School in May, as its 2017 summer interns. Library Director Michelle Slonaker and volunteer Lee Slonaker will serve as Beard and Lujan’s mentors throughout the internship.

Through the Inclusive Internship Initiative, PLA is sponsoring paid, mentored public library internships for 50 high school juniors and seniors from diverse backgrounds. This program is funded by PLA with support from a pre-professional Laura Bush 21st Century Librarian Program Grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

With individual guidance from a mentor, each intern will engage with multiple facets of library life, from administration to programming to user services. Over the course of the summer, interns and mentors will develop and complete projects to address identified needs within the library and the Wise County community.

Beard will focus on the provision of computer based literacy services for adults, while Lujan will seek to establish a Claymation workshop for young adults.

Last week’s kickoff event included special welcomes by Robert Newlen, deputy director of the Library of Congress, and Felton Thomas Jr., president of PLA. Participating interns received a broad overview of library work through master classes covering such issues as educational paths to library careers, bridging the digital divide, intellectual freedom and libraries’ role in increasing community literacy.

The national cohort of interns and mentors will convene at the end of the summer in Chicago to present the findings from their projects.