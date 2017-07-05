Library establishes memorial book program

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, July 5, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport

Those wishing to honor a loved one who’s a bibliophile can donate a book to Bridgeport Public Library in his or her honor.

Through the library’s Memorial Book program, donors can buy a book, which will then be displayed with the name of the honoree on the bookplate.

“We have an application form that they’ll fill out and pick the subject matter or the book,” librarian Marisol Cano said.

The form is online at cityofbridgeport.net/Library. The honoree or their family members will be informed of the donation so they can find the book the next time they visit the library.

Cano said usually donations are made in memory of loved ones, but the program is also available for those who would like to make a donation as a gift for someone’s birthday, Christmas or any other special event.

For information, call Bridgeport Public Library at 940-683-3450.