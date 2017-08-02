Library, company partner for infant safe sleep program

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, August 2, 2017

Tags: Chico, Chico Public Library

New and expecting parents in Wise County can receive a free bassinet and maternal and newborn educational materials as part of a recently-announced partnership between Chico Public Library and The Baby Box Co.

According to a press release, the company’s safe sleep program will provide Wise County with 600 baby boxes within a year. The boxes are cardboard and include a firm mattress, waterproof mattress cover and fitted cotton sheet. They’re traditionally used as a baby’s bed for the first months of life in Finland, where the boxes can be claimed free by every woman receiving prenatal care and parenting information from a healthcare professional.

The boxes have been credited with helping decrease the country’s infant mortality rate. The release reports that the infant mortality rate in the U.S. was higher in 2015 than all countries in the European Union, Japan, South Korea, Australia and Cuba.

Chico Public Library Director Michelle Slonaker said the program keeps with the library’s role as a Certified Family Place Library.

“[We’re] excited to partner with the Baby Box Co. to connect parents and caregivers to services and resources that promote the importance of prenatal care, safe sleep, healthy feeding practices and community-based support systems for new and expecting families,” Slonaker said.

Local parents who sign up for and complete the company’s online educational newborn care video curriculum at babyboxuniversity.com can receive a free baby box from the library, which also includes Pampers baby wipes, Pampers Swaddlers diapers, Lansinoh breast pads and nipple cream, a onesie, baby lotion and a waterproof diaper tote bag.

The Baby Box University curriculum is available in multiple languages.

For information, contact the library, 940-644-2330.