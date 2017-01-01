Library building for sale

By By Racey Burden | Published Published Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport Public Library

The city of Bridgeport is currently accepting bids for the possible sale of its public library building, but that doesn’t mean the end of the library itself.

“We are not going to do away with the library,” City Manager Jesica McEachern said. “We’re looking at a newer, nicer facility for them.”

McEachern explained council members directed city staff in May to look at vacant city properties and reduce inventory, and selling the building where the Bridgeport Public Library is currently located, at the intersection of U.S. 380 and 9th St., is one way to scale back.

According to an ad placed by the city in the Messenger, the city will accept sealed bids until 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6. Base bids are for the library and parking lot only on 1.4 acres of land. The library building is approximately 8,0000 square feet.

Add bids are for the vacant land adjacent to the south side of the library, 2.2 acres of land.

The council can reject any or all bids should they choose.

McEachern said because the sale of the library building and surrounding land isn’t set at this time, she couldn’t say which property the city plans to move the library to, only that it’s one Bridgeport already owns.

“What we have in mind is really cool,” McEachern said. “I think it will be good for the city.”