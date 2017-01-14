Lawsuit claims Devon underpaid royalties

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, January 14, 2017

Tags: Devon

A U.S. District judge has ruled that a lawsuit against Devon Energy brought by four people with leases in Denton County has been granted class-action certification.

The lawsuit, which was originally filed in October of 2014, claims that Devon intentionally underpaid millions of dollars in royalties owed to the plaintiffs for the extraction of oil and gas that was processed through a plant in Bridgeport from Jan. 1, 2008, to Feb. 28, 2014.

According to court documents, the plaintiffs claim Devon entered into “sham transactions” with an affiliate company, Devon Gas Services LP, “through which it assessed unreasonable and artificially inflated fees purportedly related to processing residue gas and natural gas liquids and then forced the Class to absorb the inflated fees through lower royalty payments.”

The lawsuit claims that Devon Gas Services paid Devon Energy Production Co. LP prices equal to 82.5 percent of the value of the gas and deducted a 17.5 percent processing fee. The plaintiffs claim that 17.5 percent processing fee was passed on to them by reducing their royalty payments by 17.5 percent.

The plaintiffs also claimed that after Devon Energy Production Co. sold the gas to Devon Gas Services, the affiliate sold the gas to third parties, but profits were not passed along to royalty owners.

U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade had denied the motion for class-action certification last February, but after the plaintiffs were allowed to present additional evidence for their case, Kinkeade reversed the ruling Friday, Jan. 6, in U.S. District Court in Fort Worth.

Devon has denied the allegations, according to court records.