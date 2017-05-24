Lane, Smith ready to write their own story

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Graduation

In the race to be at the top of Bridgeport’s senior class, valedictorian Reggie Lane and salutatorian Natalie Smith supported each other.

“I think we were close through all of it,” Lane said.

“I never thought it was a contest, necessarily,” Smith added. “We would just work together.”

The students grew up attending Bridgeport schools and have been in many of the same classes, enjoying the community the small town provides.

“Especially in AP classes, we’ve had a lot of the same kids in all our classes,” Lane said. “We’ve really made good friendships through it.”

Lane and Smith were involved with more than just AP classes. Lane focused on ag classes and groups like FFA. His favorite teacher was ag science teacher Cody McCauley.

“I’ve been on a lot of ag trips with him,” Lane said. “He’s given us a lot of ag teacher wisdom.”

Lane was also part of the school’s first co-ed cheer team, which placed 5th at state, an accomplishment he named as one of his best in high school.

Smith said she was most proud of all the upper level courses she took, but basketball was her favorite extracurricular activity.

“We were a really tight-knit group of friends, and we spent a lot of time with each other because it’s a long season,” she said. “We competed well. It was just fun.”

Lane will attend Texas Tech University in the fall. He plans to major in agricultural business and communication and maybe one day become an ag journalist. Smith was accepted to Texas A&M University. She wants to be a doctor.

They’re both very excited to move on to college, something they’ve been thinking about for the duration of high school.

“I’m excited about the freedom and responsibility,” Lane said, “because I feel like a kiddo here sometimes.”

—–

Bridgeport valedictorian Reggie Lane’s favorite book is “The Giver” by Lois Lowry. “The book is based on people’s emotions,” Lane said. “It shows the importance of both positive and negative emotions.”

Bridgeport salutatorian Natalie Smith chose “The Return of the King” by Tolkien as her favorite novel. “It’s got all the fantasy and religious allusions and implications,” she said.