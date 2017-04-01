Kulow sentenced in cattle theft case

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, April 1, 2017

A former Boyd rancher has been ordered to pay more than $13,000 to another Boyd rancher in a case involving theft of cattle.

Jerry Dean Kulow, 60, of North Richland Hills was sentenced to two years deferred adjudication by 271st District Judge John Fostel Monday for the state jail felony charge of theft of property $1,500 to $20,000. He was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $13,120.92 to the victim in the case, James McGilvray Jr.

Fostel found Kulow not guilty of two more serious charges – a second degree felony charge of theft of property $20,000-$100,000 from elderly and the third degree felony charge of $20,000-$100,000. Those charges stem from cattle Kulow was accused of stealing from his business partners Larry Kimbler and Doug Howell of K&H Cattle LLC.

During a bench trial last September, Assistant District Attorney Jay Lapham presented evidence that Kulow had sold 16 head of cattle belonging to McGilvray. Those cows had wandered onto adjacent property leased by K&H Cattle and managed by Kulow.

Special Ranger John Bradshaw with the Texas Southwest Cattle Raisers Association testified that during the investigation, Kulow admitted to accidentally loading McGilvray’s cattle while it was dark and taking them to be sold at the Johnson County Cattle Auction in Cleburne.

As for the cattle Kulow was accused of stealing from his business partners, Kulow’s attorney, Sam Bishop, argued that Kulow was simply doing what he was instructed to do by the partnership: buy and sell cattle. Bishop also argued that Kulow had his own cattle on the K&H property, and those were the cattle that were sold.

In addition to paying restitution, the terms of Kulow’s probation include performing 240 hours of community service and completing a theft intervention class.