King speaks to Lion’s Club

Published August 23, 2017

State Rep. Phil King visited the Decatur Lion’s Club Wednesday to discuss the end of the special session, touching on topics from Confederate monument removal to the failure of the bathroom bill.

King opened his speech by saying that this year’s special session differed from others he’d been a part of under former governor Rick Perry. Governor Greg Abbott put 20 issues on the legislature’s agenda for the 2017 special session, whereas Perry would usually just choose a few topics.

Then he brought up a topic that was unrelated to the special session — the removal of Confederate monuments in Texas. He mentioned the removal of Confederate statues from the grounds of the University of Texas in Austin, saying he believed it was an attempt to “whitewash” history.

“I know you’re going to ask me about this,” King said. “… To me, it’s a ridiculous argument. Your history is what it is.”

King then moved on to talk about property taxes, which he said are on the rise thanks to school districts. King said the key to keeping property taxes low is to reform school finance. King sponsored legislation to establish a commission on public school finance. Members of that commission will be appointed in three weeks, he said.

“The objective is to come up with a new funding system that’s not so reliant on property taxes,” King said. “We’re not going to do an income tax under any circumstances.”

King said the new school finance system would preferably be based more on consumption taxes.

King answered audience questions toward the end of the Lion’s Club meeting, including one about where transgender people should go to the bathroom. King said he was disappointed the legislature could not come to an agreement on the bathroom bill, which would have required everyone to use the bathroom labeled for the gender on their birth certificates in public buildings.

“Bottom line, that state has no right to tell Target and other private companies what to do with their bathrooms,” King said. “I thought [the legislature] would limit it in government buildings.”

He called both the push for transgender rights and the removal of Confederate monuments part of the “far left agenda.”