King pushes college bill forward

By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, April 1, 2017

Tags: Weatherford College

State Rep. Phil King presented his bill advocating for Wise County representation on the Weatherford College Board to the Texas House Higher Education Committee Wednesday.

House Bill 2194 would give Wise County two voting seats on the board if passed. The bill states the commissioners court of any county in which a Weatherford College branch campus is located and which imposes a maintenance tax will appoint two members to serve on the board.

King said the bill was well-received, and he expects it will be approved by the committee in a week to 10 days.

The longtime state representative told the Messenger Friday he filed the bill because the ongoing dispute between Wise County and Weatherford College seems to be getting worse. The entities have been at odds the last few years over the best use of Wise County tax dollars. “That’s not in the best interest of Weatherford College, Wise County or the students,” King said. “I was hoping this would push the parties to sit down and work out a new operating agreement. There are good people on both sides.

“They had a pretty good meeting this week and will meet again next Monday,” he said. “If that doesn’t work, the fall back is the bill.”

County Judge J.D. Clark confirmed that he and commissioners attorney Thomas Aaberg met Tuesday with Weatherford College Board President Frank Martin and the college’s attorney, Dan Curlee.

“We listened to some ideas that they floated in theory,” Clark said. “There’s been no written or really specific proposal yet, but we agreed to run some things by our bond counsel, and I requested some budget numbers from them.”

King said his understanding was that Weatherford trustees presented a new idea that deals with how the lease of the building is structured and how the indirect costs are used.

Martin did not return a call by press time Friday.

Clark said Wise County officials aren’t “married to the idea of legislation.”

“But we are married to the idea of Wise County taxpayers being represented and our dollars being used in the best way possible,” he said. “We’re still glad to receive all other ideas, and we’ll give them all a fair shot and review.”

King is hopeful the two parties will come up with a memorandum of understanding that details the changes and is the framework for a more extensive contract.

“If you bring me a new contract, signed and agreed on by both parties, I’m happy to pull the bill down,” he said.

King said he was frustrated because he’s tried for a couple of years to bring the two sides together.

“Everyone wants that campus to be really successful. These are intelligent people and well-intended. I think if there’s a good faith effort they can restructure things to where it will work for the college and work for Wise County and work for the students.”

King said in the meantime, the bill will continue to move through the legislative process. If it passes the Higher Education Committee, it will go to the Calendars Committee, which sets the schedule for bills to be heard on the floor. King is confident it would pass the House at which point it would go to the Senate.

State Sen. Craig Estes last week filed Senate Bill 2246, the content of which is the same as King’s bill. King said Estes would pick up the House Bill in the Senate and pass it through.

“We’re on the same page on this deal,” he said.

He noted that the situation has been “a little uncomfortable.”

“Weatherford is my hometown, but I also have a duty and responsibility to Wise County,” he said. “And I’m just insistent the Wise County campus end up being a success.

“I have friends on both sides of this deal, but we’re going to be professional and work through this.”