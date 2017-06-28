Kids dive into do-it-yourself projects

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, June 28, 2017



A group of kids squint and scrunch their noses in disgust as a foul odor wafts from the green goop stirred on the stovetop by Wise County Extension agent Chrissy Karrer.

It’s just gelatin, water and food coloring with a little corn syrup mixed in for consistency, but to the group it might as well be actual mucus.

Karrer said the crew conducted several experiments as part of the Extension office’s DIY Mondays Mad Science workshop, including toothbrush robots, balloon rockets, inertia magic tricks and the snot.

“We do DIY Mondays as a way to introduce kids to 4-H and different 4-H projects and a way to keep them having fun throughout the summer,” Karrer said. “STEM [science, technology, engineering and math] is very big right now across the board, and it’s big in 4-H. Each summer we try to do several DIYs that focus on science, so they’ll do mad science or water or gardening. We like to bring those STEMs to the kids.”

In one activity, the group sat around a table with colored markers, pool noodles and electric toothbrushes intent on making robots that would draw designs on paper using the toothbrush’s vibrations. When the robots fell over or failed to draw anything, the kids improvised by adding or removing parts.

“Our original plan on making these work didn’t work, so they’ve had to change it,” Karrer said. “They don’t realize it, but they’re engineers.”

The messy, unconventional style of learning is both fun and educational, she said, before the group started working on magic tricks involving raw eggs.

“It’s just an open invitation,” Karrer said. “We’re just trying to introduce the different activities we do in 4-H.”

DIY Mondays is open to both 4-H members and non-members, ages 8 to 12. It costs $20 per session with a discount for siblings. There are three sessions left – July 10, water; July 17, refashion; and Aug. 14, recreational leadership.

To sign up, call the extension office at 940-627-3341.