KAM Kartway kicks off 2017 season

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, April 19, 2017



The Splash Haven Pools Race of Champions points season at KAM Kartway, just outside Rhome, kicked off April 1 and includes 16 total points races. Two classes have also been added to the regular program – Outlaw 125 and Predator.

The remainder of the schedule includes:

April 29 – KAM Points Race #3

May 13 – KAM Points Race #4

May 20 – KAM Points Race #5

May 27-28 – Duel in the Dirt with Texoma (Points Race #6)

June 10 – KAM Points Race #7

June 17 – KAM Points Race #8 (Note date change)

July 8 – KAM Points Race #9

July 22 – KAM Points Race #10

Aug. 5 – KAM Points Race #11

Aug. 19 – KAM Points Race #12

Sept. 2 – KAM Points Race #13

Sept. 16 – KAM Points Race #14

Sept. 30 – KAM Points Race #15

Oct. 14 – Final points race #16

Each race will have a special theme promotion ranging from RC car races to water gun wars at intermission. The race show includes nine different regular class divisions with drivers ranging in age from 4-and-a-half to 65.

To complete the season, there will be a special, invitation-only race, hosted by KAM Kartway Oct. 28. The Texas State Championship is in its sophomore year and will be pitting the best of the best of Outlaw Kart racers throughout Texas in one race show.

For information, visit kamkartway.com or social media networks using @kamkartway. KAM Kartway is at 4746 Texas 114.