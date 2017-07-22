‘Just pay the box;’ Honesty-based fruit stand rolls into Decatur

By David Talley | Published Saturday, July 22, 2017

Tags: Decatur

Sitting in front of the Circle-S gas station on Farm Road 51 in Decatur, Sonny Burk’s watermelon wagon is like a vehicle from a different time period.

The flat, primitive trailer was built by Burk’s family from reclaimed wood and telephone poles and completed less than a month ago. The family towed it from their farm off U.S. 380 behind a pickup last week, something Burk’s nephew, Mark Arnold, characterized as a precarious journey.

“‘How do you tow it?’ Slowly,” he joked.

The wagon is stacked high this week with orange meat watermelons and cantaloupes. Burk, who has been growing fruit and vegetables his whole life, said he believes the orange meat watermelons to be superior.

“If you ever eat one you won’t eat another red one,” he said.

The farmer is out at his wagon regularly, checking stock and swapping fruit, but for times when he isn’t, a sign posted on one of its support columns directs patrons to, “Just pay the box.”

Burk has a safe mounted on the trailer. He said the business depends on honesty, and, so far, that’s happened.

“One day we lost a little, but there’s lots of honest folks here,” he said. “One time I was about $10 or $11 short. The next time we came up here, the majority of the money in the safe was extra.”

Arnold considered it “watermelon loans.”

The family has operated stands before, but usually only sells products wholesale near their farm in the community of Sweetwater.

Burk said the family has always grown produce to share with neighbors.

“My folks came to Decatur on a covered wagon,” he said. “I’m still on part of the old homestead.”

It’s that same entrepreneurial spirit that drove Burk to park the wagon in town. His son, Glenn, works for Circle-S affiliate Blake Sandford and the two worked out a parking arrangement. Thus far, his “honesty wagon” has turned a better profit than his previous wholesale arrangement.

“I just wanted to try this to see if it works,” he said. “So far it has.”