Jury clears man of sex charges

Published Saturday, February 11, 2017

A Wise County jury returned a not guilty verdict in a felony sex crime case Friday afternoon.

Heath Brian Shires, 45, of Boyd faced two counts of sexual crimes: prohibited sexual contact with an ancestor/descendant and indecency with a child sexual contact.

After four days of testimony, it took the jury 3 1/2 hours to return their not guilty verdict on both counts around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Shires had been accused of assaulting an underage female family member while he was intoxicated one evening in August of 2013.

Shires testified in the case and denied all of the allegations against him.

His attorney, Richard Gladden, argued that the alleged victim was inconsistent in describing the details of the alleged assaults in different interviews with law enforcement and counselors.

