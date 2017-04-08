Judge steps away from Parr case

By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, April 8, 2017

Tags: Doug Parr

District Judge John Fostel recused himself Thursday from the pending criminal case against Precinct 3 Constable Doug Parr.

The order was filed Friday in the 271st District Court, but as of press time Friday, no one had been appointed to replace him.

Parr is scheduled to be arraigned in district court at 10:30 a.m. Monday. The constable was indicted March 16 on nine felony charges: theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000, third-degree felony; abuse of official capacity greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000, state jail felony; and seven counts of tampering with government record defraud/harm, state jail felonies.

All of the charges relate to Parr’s use of a county gas card and county vehicle between April 17, 2013, and June 28, 2016.

Parr turned himself in to the Wise County Jail March 21 and was released after posting bonds totaling $29,000.

He continues to serve as Precinct 3 constable.