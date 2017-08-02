Judge chosen for national posts

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, August 2, 2017



County Judge J.D. Clark was reappointed chair of the Rural Action Caucus, a subgroup of the National Association of Counties (NACo), at the annual conference July 21-24 in Columbus, Ohio.

He was also made a member of the International Economic Development Task Force (IEDTF), another subgroup.

Clark said as an IEDTF member, he will have the opportunity to “learn how other counties are making themselves more attractive to business.”

“We get together and round table with different businesses and representatives of businesses to learn more about what counties can be doing to encourage economic development,” he said.

Clark said he was also elected secretary of the National Conference of Republican County Officials, a partisan group within NACo.

“Within NACo, we break into subgroups, like RAC, and there’s bipartisan groups you can join to help push different policy priorities that NACo endorses,” he said.

Clark said he was approached in the spring about being nominated for an office in the Republican subgroup.

“It’s an honor because there’s a lot of county officials that are willing and able to serve,” he said. “I appreciate the leadership team wanting me to be part of it and tasking me to work on things. It raises Wise County’s profile.

“One of my jobs is to always be spreading the good word of Wise County,” he said, “so it gives me more avenues to do that and talk about Wise County and what we’re doing here, what we’re facing here and what the challenge is here.”

Clark will host the 2017 RAC fall symposium Oct. 5-7 in Wise County. There will likely be 40 to 50 RAC members in attendance, as well as other county officials from the area, federal agency representatives, and people who operate nonprofits that deal with rural issues.