Joiner resigns from Weatherford College Wise County

By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, May 20, 2017

Tags: Weatherford College

Dr. Matt Joiner, dean of Weatherford College Wise County (WCWC), resigned Wednesday.

Joiner, who lives in Decatur, has accepted an administrative position at the Region 11 Education Service Center (ESC) in Fort Worth where he will assist schools served by the center as they prepare their students for post-secondary educations and workforce and career readiness.

He starts his new job June 19.

In a letter to college staff, Joiner said his years with Weatherford were the “most rewarding, fulfilling and enjoyable experiences (he) could have imagined” and that they had accomplished many great things working together.

“Our mutual goals of student access and success have never wavered,” he said. “Our strong commitment to our local communities has remained solid. Our shared vision for the future of our campus and institution has endured despite intermittent challenges.

“It is my hope that the recent administrative and board of trustees changes at WC, coupled with the opportunity for new leadership in my capacity on our campus, will provide WCWC with the fresh start it deserves.”

WC’s Vice President of Institutional Advancement Brent Baker said Friday the college’s administration wishes Joiner the best.

“Matt’s a talented, very smart individual, so it’s not surprising he’d be sought out by lots of different organizations,” Baker said. “He’s done a great job in Wise County, and he knows that we appreciate what he’s done.”

Joiner’s position is new for state ESCs, and is the only one in the state. He’ll be working with 77 public schools and 66 charter schools across 10 counties to increase the college readiness of their students and act as a liasion between school districts and community colleges, including Weatherford College, Hill College and Tarrant County College, to establish and expand dual credit classes and other post secondary opportunities.

“A lot of what I’ll be doing will be connecting the dots,” Joiner said. “(School districts) are already doing a lot of these things, but they don’t know how to connect it to the workforce and with other schools, like community colleges and universities.”

Joiner started work at Weatherford College in December 2005 as assistant campus director/continuing education coordinator of the Wise County campus, which was located in the strip center stretching between what’s now Dollar Tree and Tractor Supply in Decatur.

The campus then moved to the former Decatur Intermediate School and finally, through a joint project with the county, to its permanent home on U.S. 380 between Decatur and Bridgeport. Joiner oversaw each transition and was instrumental in developing programs and growing the student body along the way.

He was named associate dean in May 2008.

In July 2016, he accepted a job with North Central Texas College in Gainesville but returned to WCWC within two weeks of resigning and was named dean.

“When I came here, I was the second full-time employee, and since then we’ve grown exponentially,” he said. “Used to, we couldn’t make a daytime class because our students were working adults, but it flipped with the new building and became a destination for high school graduates, too. It felt more collegiate.”

Joiner said he’ll miss interacting with the community, hearing from them and reassuring them they have a voice in the higher education pursuits of their kids and grandkids. He’ll also miss the faculty, staff and students. “We have the most committed faculty and staff of any community college in Texas,” he said. “You couldn’t find more dedicated people.”

Although Joiner’s new job will be headquartered in Fort Worth, he and his family will continue living in Decatur and will remain active in church and local civic organizations.

Joiner will also continue serving on the Decatur School Board, he said, since the ESC doesn’t have regulatory authority over school districts but is instead a supportive partner.