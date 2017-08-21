Johnson sworn in as chief deputy

By Kristen Tribe | Published Published Monday, Aug. 21, 2017

Craig Johnson in a ceremony Monday described the strange feeling of being “transformed [overnight Sunday] from Judge Johnson into Chief Deputy Johnson.”

The Precinct 2 justice of the peace officially stepped down from his post Monday and was sworn in as Sheriff Lane Akin’s chief deputy.

“As I woke up this morning and was going about the business of trying to make this presentable,” he said, gesturing to his clean-shaven face, “I was thinking about what this badge means. There’s a lot of trust placed in the holder of this badge, the sheriff’s badge and those that belong to the good men and women of this department that represent Wise County so well.

“But for me personally, it goes back to the early ’90s.”

He recalled his start with the sheriff’s office under newly-elected Sheriff Phil Ryan, and one of his first assignments working undercover in narcotics, which was less glamourous than he hoped.

“I have a picture of me on mounted patrol when I was a brand new, baby rookie at Wise County Park, and I looked at that last night and thought, ‘my word, how did I get so old?’ he said. “And secondly, I realized the vast amount of terrain I’ve been able to cover and the experience I’ve been able to get since then.”

Johnson said his career in law enforcement has prepared him for this position, and he’s proud to be part the Wise County Sheriff’s Office again.

“All of that has led me to a point where I feel very capable of making a huge contribution to this department that’s already running at an extraordinary level under that banner of trust that the sheriff talked about,” he said, referencing Akin’s comments earlier in the ceremony. “I’m proud to be a part of it, and I look forward to every day, every minute, every second of it.”

Callie Manning, who was appointed to fill Johnson’s vacant seat, was sworn in Monday during the same ceremony.

