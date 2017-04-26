Johnson, Slidell honored at state; One-act play finishes third in Class A

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Sitting in the audience for the awards following the Class A one-act play competition, Shelby Johnson heard his name called for the best actor award.

The announcement caught the Slidell junior, who played John Proctor in the “Crucible” by surprise.

“I felt like I was floating. I couldn’t believe that they called someone’s name from Slidell,” Johnson said.

The joyous feeling carried over moments later when the entire cast and crew were recognized as the Class A third-place production for their presentation of the Arthur Miller play on the Salem witch trials. Abbott won the state title, and Cross Plains was runner-up.

“It was thrilling. We were coming off the high of Shelby being named Best Actor,” said Slidell co-director Keisha Cope. “It was the icing on the cake for them to be rewarded for their hard work.”

Cope shared director duties with her mother, Beth Dill, working with a cast and crew of 19. The third-place finish followed a pair of seventh-places the past two years.

“It was a nice change,” Dill said. “Even though we were thrilled with seventh the last two years. To get there is amazing.”

Much of the cast was returning from the two previous trips.

“That made it even more rewarding,” said Taylor Davis, who made the all-star cast.

“We all did as good as we could. We were nervous.”

Jace Schumpert earned honorable mention for the all-star cast.

“Anyone could tell that everyone was committed to their roles,” he said.

Cope and Dill watched the cast bring the production to life on the state stage with a near flawless performance.

“They did what they needed and put their best foot forward,” Cope said.

Johnson led the way, capturing the stage and the judges’ eyes.

“I told him after, ‘you did exactly what you needed.'” Cope said. “It all clicked and came together on the state stage.”

Johnson cherished the honor to be one of the six named best actor this year at the UIL competition.

“It’s special because there’s a thousand schools that participate and to be one of six actors is humbling,” Johnson said. “But it’s a team award for all the other actors and crew. I just had lines and said them.”

Johnson also gave credit to Cope and Dill.

“A production is 80 percent the directors,” he said. “They put so much time and effort into it. We don’t make it out of district without our directors.”