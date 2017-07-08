Johnson named chief deputy; Precinct 2 JP to step down to join sheriff’s office

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, July 8, 2017

Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Craig Johnson will be leaving the bench next month to take over as the chief deputy at the Wise County Sheriff’s Office.

The announcement was made Friday afternoon.

Johnson will replace Kevin Benton, who recently announced his retirement from the sheriff’s office.

The judge will step down on Aug. 21 to begin his new job.

He said he was looking forward to many things in his new position.

“I look forward to serving in a different capacity as chief deputy,” Johnson said. “I look forward to working with Sheriff (Lane) Akin who has been a friend for a long time and a mentor to me early in my career. And I look forward to working with all the employees here at the sheriff’s office.”

Johnson has served as Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace since he was appointed to the position in May 2014 following the death of former Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace and his wife, Terri Johnson. He was elected to office that November.

Johnson has worked previously at the Wise County Sheriff’s office in the early 1990s as an investigator. From 1994 to 2013, he worked at Grapevine Police Department before becoming a private investigator.

The decision to step down as justice of the peace was a difficult one, Johnson said in a news release.

“It has been a great privilege to serve as justice of the peace,” the release stated. “I am blessed to have an excellent staff and a great amount of support within the Precinct 2 community. While in office my staff and I have worked very hard to provide the most professional and efficient court possible for the people we serve. I am thankful to the community and my staff for their support and look forward to serving them in my new position.”

Akin described Johnson as “a Godly man of unquestionable character.” He added that Johnson is committed to the future of the Wise County Sheriff’s Office.

County Judge J.D. Clark said in a news release that Johnson has done great things as justice of the peace and he will bring those same skills and qualities to the sheriff’s office.

“He and Sheriff Akin are exceptionally talented and principled public servants, and with those two men at the helm of the sheriff’s department, I know that our public safety is in good hands,” Clark said in a written statement.

Johnson will work with Clark to make a recommendation to county commissioners for his replacement as justice of the peace.

Benton has worked at the sheriff’s office since 2010. He was promoted to chief deputy in 2014.

He is retiring Aug. 1 after serving in law enforcement for more than three decades, Akin said.

“He is one of the most knowledgeable and experienced law enforcement officers I have ever been around. I’ve learned a lot from him, and he will be missed mightily,” Akin said.