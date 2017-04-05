Job fair set for Thursday at Weatherford College Wise County

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Job seekers have the opportunity to find a new place of employment this Thursday at a local job fair.

The Wise County Hiring Event, hosted by North Central Texas Workforce Solutions, Weatherford College Wise County (WCWC) and the cities of Bridgeport and Decatur and their economic development corporations and chambers of commerce, will bring in several employers looking to hire.

The event, from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at WCWC, 5180 U.S. 380, in Bridgeport, started last year as a way to help those affected by the Devon Energy layoffs. Those attending are asked to bring their resumes and to register with Workforce Solutions online before the event if possible. Registration forms can be found at wit.twc.state.tx.us/WORKINTEXAS/wtx.

This year 17 employers have signed up to attend the fair: Crisp Industries, Wise County Sheriff’s Office and Communications Department, GCA Services Group, Brazos Electric, Bridgeport Correctional Center, Snelling Staffing, Team Fishel, Cardinal Health, Allsups Convenience Store, Vulcan Materials Co., C&J Energy, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Sand Hill Guest Ranch, Target Distribution Center, Safran Labinal and Entegris.

For more job search assistance, call Workforce Solutions in Denton, 940-382-6712.