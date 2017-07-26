Interim JP to be appointed

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Tags: Commissioners

Commissioners will appoint an interim justice of the peace for Precinct 2 at a special called meeting Thursday.

Current Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Craig Johnson is stepping down Aug. 21 to become chief deputy at the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, replacing Kevin Benton, who is retiring.

Commissioners will also discuss the county’s health insurance renewal and consider authorizing the sheriff’s office to apply for an impaired driving mobilization grant through the Texas Department of Transportation.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. in the third-floor conference room of the Wise County Courthouse in Decatur. It is open to the public.