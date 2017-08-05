Insurance cost remains steady

By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, August 5, 2017



Wise County will not see an increase in the cost of health insurance for fiscal year 2018.

County Judge J.D. Clark was relieved to make the announcement at last week’s meeting because the first renewal notice was a 7 percent hike.

“Our broker worked really hard with the TAC pool and has us at a 0 percent increase on the basic plan,” he told commissioners.

On the buy-up plan, there will be a 2 percent increase, paid by the employees. County Treasurer Katherine Hudson said no more than 10 percent of county employees are on the buy-up plan.

The insurance provider is BlueCross BlueShield. Clark said the deductible will remain the same, and the cost to see a primary care physician or specialist will remain unchanged.

“Urgent care does go up from $40 or $50 to $100, and emergency room visits go from $150 to $300,” he said. “Part of that is by design because we’ve had a huge increase in people that are making emergency room visits, and that happened after we went down to $150.

“The thought is to make people realize there are other options before you go to the emergency room for things that aren’t true emergencies.”

The prescription co-pay will increase slightly to $15, $45 and $60, from $10, $30 and $50.

“When we were on Aetna, it was $20, $40, $60, so we’re still better, and 70 percent of our prescriptions are generic, in that first co-pay group,” Hudson said.

Cost of vision, dental and life insurance will remain the same.

“Unless you’re on the buy-up plan, you won’t have an increase,” Clark said.