Inside the Mount House

By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, October 28, 2017

Tags: Chico, Halloween

The Mount House in Chico sits in stony silence just north of town.

Vines crawl up the chimney, and overgrown trees and shrubs have engulfed the front of the home. Peering through the doorway, a quick survey of the interior leads you to believe the ghost stories surrounding the property could be true.

The house was built in the 1870s by R.C. Mount, a surveyor and part-time Methodist preacher. He was also Wise County’s first tax assessor-collector. He began building the house in 1872 with rock that he and his sons hauled by wagon from Palo Pinto County.

The original two-story section was completed in 1874, well before the town of Chico was established in 1890. Contractor H.A. Saye of Amarillo enlarged the house in 1890, and further remodeling was done in 1920.

As the story goes, the structure is known as the “fort-house” because Mount built the front room to be a safe room of sorts in the midst of Cherokee Indian raids.

A quick Google search reveals numerous stories of ghostly sightings and eerie feelings in the house, but there are no documented deaths or events that occurred in the home with which to associate anything supernatural.

Upon entering the home today, visitors are greeted by vulgar graffiti, not ghosts. It appears to be the juvenile handiwork of teens, created out of self-indulgence and an effort to scare their friends. The wooden floors have holes, and plaster peels from what was once the beautiful front room. The bathroom is littered with an overturned toilet and destroyed cabinetry, while all that’s left of the kitchen is a set of 1960s or ’70s-era cabinets, a previous owner’s attempt to update the historical structure.

On the front porch, you can see the outline where a state historical marker once hung.

A strong north wind blew through the house as we crept from room to room, but instead of fear, we felt sadness. The house was just a shell, long unoccupied and violated by trespassers.

Our EMF detected nothing, and we left with an overall feeling of emptiness.

Throughout our visit, Suzanne and Jennifer recorded audio with an EVP and documented our walk-through with video. Although we experienced nothing audible or physical on site, enhanced review of the sound uncovered a possible presence.

As we walked through the house, discussing its sad state of disrepair, you hear our voices, but then on a different frequency, you hear a distinct sigh.

It’s enough to make you wonder. Perhaps it’s Mr. Mount, frustrated that the home he worked so hard to build is now in shambles. Or maybe it’s Mrs. Mount, who once worked feverishly to keep a clean house, only to see it now defaced with spray paint.

It could be an entity, but it could be explained away.

At a minimum it’s a curiosity.