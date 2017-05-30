Information on burglary sought

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Tags: Rhome

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a burglary at a business near Rhome last month.

Crime Stoppers of Wise County is offering a reward for tips leading to the identity and arrest of the person or people responsible for a burglary the night of Oct. 19, 2017, at a business in the area of Bywell Estates.

Video surveillance captured images of the suspect the night of the burglary.

To report information, call 800-643-TIPS(8477) or 940-627-TIPS. Calls may be made 24 hours a day, and Crime Stoppers will pay the first most accurate tip received. You will remain anonymous.