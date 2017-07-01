I scream, you scream; Ice cream truck gives summer a nostalgic vibe

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, July 1, 2017



When the familiar jingle of the ice cream truck plays up and down the street, it’s not just the children who come running.

“People hear it from miles away, and they just go crazy,” said Tricia Armstrong, owner of RC’s Frozen Treats. “But it’s not about the kids. The older people are the ones who are remembering from their childhood.”

Armstrong, who grew up in Decatur, said she remembers visiting the ice cream truck as a child. Her family bought the RC’s Frozen Treats truck a few years ago in Mississippi so her son, Ramsey, could earn some spending money. When they moved back to Decatur, the truck, which gets its namesake from her son’s initials, came with them.

“It’s about bringing something back to the community I grew up in,” Armstrong said.

The Armstrongs started running routes in Decatur, Bridgeport and Alvord in May. At first people weren’t sure what to think of the strange van rolling through their neighborhoods. Armstrong said fathers would come out to the ice cream truck with their children to be sure everything was safe, but now they’re more easily recognizable.

“I want people to know it is a reputable business,” Armstrong said. “It’s safe. It’s something for us to see good in with all the bad going on.”

The truck is popular with children, of course – Armstrong said little kids have chased them down completely naked, straight from the swimming pool – and many of them believe the ice cream truck exists just for them. But the big kids like sweets, too, and many local businesses have hired RC’s to treat their adult employees. They offer some ice creams, like Orange Dreamsicles and Fudge Bars, that are nostalgic for the older crowd.

“It’s probably the most rewarding job I’ve ever had,” Armstrong said. “They’re happy to see you, and they’re happy when they go.”

All the items they sell are pre-packaged and are $1 to $3. Armstrong said they’ve noticed even when the economy is bad, ice cream is popular.

“You can always make someone happy with $1,” she said.

RC’s Frozen Treats runs six days a week, excluding Sundays, usually starting at 3 p.m. until sunset. The truck has a Facebook page where they occasionally post locations. Those interested in hiring the truck for special events can call Tricia Armstrong at 601-446-3600.