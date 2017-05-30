Hudson seeks 6th term

By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, November 18, 2017

Tags: Election

County Treasurer Katherine Hudson announced this week she will run for a sixth term in 2018.

The longtime county official said she enjoys serving the public, and she loves “making it work.”

“I love balancing everything and working with the numbers,” she said.

Hudson will run as a Republican in the March 6 primary election.

In her last term, the treasurer transitioned the county to an electronic timekeeping system, which has helped department heads better manage employees’ hours and overtime.

“It makes them more accountable for employees’ time,” she said. “It’s day to day, so if a department head sees someone is gaining too much time, and they don’t want them to accrue it, they can send them home if it’s feasible.”

Hudson is now working to upgrade her office’s software, a process she will see through if re-elected.

“We’ve been on the same software for 20 years,” she said. “It’s a DOS-based program, and we’re trying to move to an internet-based program.”

Hudson said the software change would make it easier to pull past records, such as paycheck stubs and W2 forms, and it will also allow her office to email paycheck stubs for direct deposit instead of printing them.

“That’ll save a lot of money because we won’t have to use envelopes, as many print cartridges and paper, too,” she said. “That’ll be a big savings for the county.”

Her office is also in the process of digitizing personnel files.

Hudson first became county treasurer in August 1997, filling an unexpired term and has held the office since then. Every year she completes required training on investments and another training session through the County Treasurers’ Association of Texas. She also noted her office has to make adjustments every two years to implement new payroll processes put in place by the state legislature.

For the last four years, Hudson has served on the County Investment Board for the Texas Association of Counties, which meets twice a year to approve investment training for county officials.

She was president of the County Treasurers’ Association of Texas in 2011 and now sits on the organization’s Past Presidents Board.

She and her husband, Kenny, live in Bridgeport. They have six children and eight grandchildren.

Hudson is on the committee for Bridgeport’s Butterfield Stage Days PRCA Rodeo and has served in that capacity since its inception.