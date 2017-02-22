House damaged by fire

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Tags: Decatur, fire

Three fire departments responded to a house fire in Decatur Tuesday.

The fire was reported around noon at 1221 N. Business U.S. 81/287. The Decatur Fire Department arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the home’s attached garage.

Alvord and Paradise Volunteer Fire Departments were also called to provide mutual aid.

No one was injured in the blaze.

According to Wise County Appraisal District records, the single-story brick home is owned by Gordon Lovell.

The extent of the damage and the cause of the fire were not available at press time Tuesday.