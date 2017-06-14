Hot wheels: Long delayed restoration completed for veteran

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017



David Limme fell in love with Chevrolet El Caminos around the same time he fell in love with his wife, Francis.

When the Limmes first started dating 44 years ago, Francis’ brother owned a gold El Camino. Which one earned David’s adoration first? It’s a close call, he said.

“I was first,” Francis insisted, laughing.

“She was the reason I was up there,” David conceded.

Around 10 years ago, a friend of their son J.D. decided to sell an old, gray 1971 El Camino. David bought it and started the process of restoring the car.

First came the interior refurbishing, but David lost one leg to a blood clot before any more could be done. When he finally started the remodel again, David and the El Camino were involved in a wreck that ruined a brand new part, which took a long time to repair. Money and more medical problems — Francis said David also suffered two heart attacks and two strokes during this time period — kept the car on the back burner, although David longed to complete the project.

“He’s come really close to dying several times,” she said. “That’s his dream — he wanted to live to see it finished.”

That’s where V1 Auto Collision Body Shop, located between Decatur and Boyd on Farm Road 730, came in. Owner Mike Crohan knew David the way many locals do, as “the guy in the gray El Camino,” but when he heard David’s story and found out he was an Air Force veteran, Crohan decided to help finish out the El Camino’s restoration at a discounted price. David was one of the auto shop’s first customers.

Crohan and his crew welded some new panels and repainted the exterior, modeling the paint job after another El Camino David saw at a car show. The red body with a black stripe down the middle is exactly how he pictured it, David said.

“He’s fixed it all up, and you can’t tell there’s been any damage at all,” he said.

“I’m not building a show car, but I ended up with one.”

Now that the car’s remodeled, looking shiny and new, David can’t wait to show it off around town. His first stop will be Sonic, he said, but after that maybe some car shows or a slow drive down Route 66. After 10 years of waiting, he’s simply excited to take it down the road.

“Now the fun part, driving it,” David said. “I’ve been through the repairing it, the fixing it. Now it’s time for driving.

“I didn’t think this day would ever come.”