Honors abound at Foundation Gala

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, May 6, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Education Foundation

The Decatur Education Foundation’s 2017 Gala Thursday was a time to celebrate the accomplishments of many – including teachers, former student-athletes and the donors who make the teaching grants possible.

Carson Elementary fourth grade teacher Lara Wadlington was named the elementary teacher of the year. Campus teachers of the year also included Julie Harris from Rann Elementary and Amy Moore from Young Elementary.

Last year’s elementary teacher of the year, Kris Tamplen, read part of the essay Wadlington submitted for the award.

“Being a teacher means so much more to me than just instilling information,” she read. “Each child that enters my classroom brings his own backpack filled with life experiences. He or she may not have a great home life, may be hungry, may need new clothes or may feel ignored. My role as a teacher is to build a trusting and loving relationship with each and every child. I’m honored to give them the love and guidance they will need to be a difference maker in the world.”

The 2016 secondary teacher of the year, Russ Hacker, presented this year’s award to Decatur High School teacher Lauren Smith. Campus teachers of the year also included Devon McCain from McCarroll Middle School.

Hacker read from Smith’s winning essay.

“I want to help change the trajectory of students’ lives by helping them see the potential they hold inside of them,” he read. “My mission is to be a caring, compassionate teacher who accepts no excuses, but who at the same time doesn’t allow students to fail.”

The inaugural four members of the Decatur ISD Athletic Wall of Fame were also honored at the gala.

Jason Wren, who served on the committee that chose the honorees, explained the criteria for selection, which included accomplishments while in high school, accomplishments after high school, character and impact on the community.

“For the Wall of Fame, it’s not easy to be a part of this,” Wren said. “As a committee, we talked a lot about how we wanted to set the bar very high, and as you’ll see from this inaugural class, I think we’ve established that.”

This year’s inductees include Brennan Williams (class of 2003), Curtis Enis (class of 1984), Kevin Haney (class of 1978) and Ronnie Gage (class of 1971).

Fred Renfro, who founded the Decatur Education Foundation and has served on the board for 15 years, was honored along with Robert Roose, who has also served on the board for 15 years.

The gala also honored retiring teachers and administrators, and the top 10 graduating seniors honored their favorite teachers.

Foundation donors were also recognized for their contributions. They included:

Decatur ISD – $10,000 or more

Wise Health System – $5,000 or more

DATCU Credit Union; James Wood Motors; Stephens, Bastian and Cartwright – $2,500 or more

J.E. and Betty Carson, Bond Family Eyecare, First State Bank, Linda Whiddon, Roy and Jeannine Eaton, Oncor, Decatur Tire Store, Youngs Tank, Conoco Phillips, First Financial Bank – $1,000 or more

Loraine and Charles Burton, Kasi and Jeff Elder, Holly and Mike Fuller, Amanda and Carey Williams – $500 or more

Foundation President Carey Williams said that this year, the Foundation had awarded almost $70,000 in teaching grants at the district’s six school campuses. More than 250 people attended the event at the Decatur Civic Center.