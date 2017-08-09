Home destroyed in fire

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, August 9, 2017

Tags: Chico

A house just outside Chico was destroyed by fire Saturday night, despite the best efforts of five local volunteer fire departments.

The fire was first reported at 8:40 p.m. Chico Assistant Fire Chief Josh Richey said when his crews arrived only the back room of the house was on fire, but it spread quickly through the structure at 700 County Road 1557.

The fire spread from the house to a neighboring pasture, burning about 5 acres, according to Richey.

In addition to Chico, Alvord, Bridgeport, Crafton and Sand Flat fire departments were also called to the scene, as well as Wise County’s Rescue 1, a sheriff’s deputy and a Department of Public Safety trooper.

Gary Burrows owns the home, but his daughter, Kristen Burrows, is the only person who lives there. No one was at the house when the fire started.

Jeff Doughty with the Wise County Fire Marshal’s Office said Monday the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Red Cross was called to assist Kristen Burrows.