Home destroyed by fire

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, July 5, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport

A Bridgeport home in the 1500 block of 13th Street was destroyed by fire Monday afternoon.

The single-story wood structure was fully involved when firefighters arrived on scene just after noon.

Bridgeport Fire Chief Terry Long said crews began with an external attack before moving inside the structure after knocking the flames down. Firefighters tapped into a nearby fire hydrant to get additional water. Crews used a thermal imaging camera to locate hot spots after the flames were extinguished.

Bridgeport Police Officer Lee Snodgrass said the homeowner, Jose Martinez, was on scene at the time of the fire and was moving vehicles away from the house when Snodgrass arrived.

Wise County Deputy Fire Marshal Joe Washburn said Martinez and a family member lived at the home.

Washburn said the home had not been connected to city electricity for four months, and it is not insured.

Bridgeport, Decatur and Paradise fire departments responded to the blaze. Wise County EMS was also called to the scene to assist with heat rehabilitation for firefighters as temperatures hit 90 degrees on the street outside the home.

Bridgeport police officers provided traffic control near the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Bridgeport Fire Department and the Wise County Fire Marshal’s Office.