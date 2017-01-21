Holzbog named Citizen of the Year

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, January 21, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport Chamber of Commerce, Bridgeport EDC

When Kevin Holzbog began the interview process for executive director of Bridgeport’s Economic Development Corp., he proposed doing things differently.

That meant more community outreach, working together with other towns and getting Bridgeport’s name out there. It seems that Holzbog’s efforts in the community and with the EDC in the past year haven’t gone unnoticed, as on Jan. 14 he was named Citizen of the Year at the Bridgeport Chamber of Commerce awards dinner.

“The community as I see it has really welcomed me,” Holzbog said. “This community recognizes hard work, and they recognize good and real people.

“When I made myself involved immediately, people recognized that.”

In addition to his job at the EDC, Holzbog is also a part of several other organizations, including the Bridgeport Lion’s Club, Main Street board, CASA of Wise and Jack counties, North Central Texas Council of Governments, Texas Economic Development Council and Look Local. He’s also reached out to the Bridgeport chamber and other public entities about how they can work together.

Holzbog said he hopes he’s used those positions to get to know the region better and to make Bridgeport more widely known.

“My proudest accomplishment on the local level is doing effective public outreach, familiarizing people with what the EDC has done,” Holzbog said. “I’ve been seeing and hearing about Bridgeport in parts of the state where it’s a new conversation.”

Within town, his focus has been on bringing in new business – retail to the downtown area and manufacturers to the industrial park. As part of a family with several small business owners, Holzbog said helping retailers to fill six buildings on the revitalized Halsell Street was a special accomplishment.

“Not all EDCs are involved in small business,” he said. “It’s been a focus of mine to find out how we can assist them.”

The EDC also played a role in setting up U.S. Ply, a roofing manufacturer, in Bridgeport, and organized an employer fair after the Devon Energy layoffs.

Wise County Judge J.D. Clark, who presented the Citizen of the Year award, has worked closely with Holzbog and said he’s a good example of a person who brings positive growth to the county.

“He came here for a job and obviously fell in love,” Clark said. “He believes in this community and what it is and what it can be.”

In the future, Holzbog plans to implement a business extension and expansion program in partnership with the chamber, part of an effort to support existing local businesses.

“The chamber has a massive membership, so we want to leverage their network with our expertise,” Holzbog said. “Seventy to 60 percent of jobs come from existing businesses. We need to be better with them, and we’re going to be.”

And of course, he still wants to create more jobs and bring more young professionals to the area.

“We need new ideas and new energy, and it needs to work with the past energy, excitement and investment,” Holzbog said. “We need to harvest that new generation of leadership and get people involved.”