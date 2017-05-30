Holiday events hit the square

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, November 29, 2017

Tags: Christmas, Decatur, Decatur Chamber of Commerce

Christmastime is coming to Decatur this weekend.

The 2017 Decatur Chamber of Commerce Parade of Lights and related festivities are Saturday.

There will be hot chocolate, holiday music and kids activities from 4 to 8 p.m. on the Decatur square.

Santa Claus will make his way downtown and be available for photos 4 to 6 p.m. on the courthouse lawn.

The Parade of Lights starts at 6 p.m. and will wind its way from Eagle Stadium, up Walnut Street to Business U.S. 81/287 and back down Main Street, passing through the square twice.

Two local dance companies will give special performances before and after the parade. Silhouette Dance Company will perform at 5 p.m. on State Street, and Miss Twister Dance Company will perform at 7 p.m. on State Street.

The night will be capped off with Moonlight Madness as stores throughout town stay open late to accommodate holiday shoppers.

For more information on any of these events, call the Decatur Chamber of Commerce, 940-627-3107.

On Sunday, the Decatur Women’s Club Tour of Homes is 1 to 5 p.m. Stops on this year’s tour include The Granary, owned by Lisa and Gary Caraway at 390 County Road 4411 in Decatur, the home of Mike and Dee Ann Wood at 526 Wildwood in Decatur’s Seven Wires addition and the home of Nia Callan at 145 County Road 2327 in Decatur. Also on the tour are three homes in the Oliver Creek subdivision: Robert and Shannon Smith, 386 Lakeview; Jeff and Tracy Lamar, 430 Lakeview; and Dale and Julie Pierce, 118 Saddleback Road.

The Wise County Art Association will have an art show and refreshments at the Decatur Visitors Center, 106 S. Trinity St. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at Patti’s Hair Parlor, iOffice or at any tour location.