Hog wild: Paradise program fosters prize-winning pigs, builds students’ character

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, February 4, 2017

Tags: FFA, Fort Worth Stock Show, Paradise

Whether they were showing or not, every Paradise FFA student with a pig in the Fort Worth Stock Show had to be at the pens at 6 a.m. Thursday.

While most FFA kids show their animals as individuals, Paradise works a lot like a team – they feed, water and groom their hogs at the same time, adhering to a tight schedule. That sense of discipline has made the program very successful in recent years, and much of that success comes down to their teacher, Steve Bradshaw.

Bradshaw grew up on a farm and started showing pigs at a young age. The agriculture science teacher at Paradise for 11 years, Bradshaw has passed his knowledge down to his students. He helps them from the day they buy their animal to the day the pigs are sold in the arena.

“Their parents provide the money, but I go and find them,” Bradshaw said. “I do a lot of traveling to find winners, or so we hope.”

Bradshaw and the students look for pigs that will essentially make good meat, and a good skeletal structure is a plus.

“If they’re really pretty, that always helps,” Bradshaw said.

To get an 8-week-old piglet show-ready requires several months of feeding and training. The students keep multiple pigs to take to multiple shows.

“The end goal is to put some money in their bank account for college and to teach them responsibility and character,” Bradshaw said.

And there’s good money to be made. Bradshaw said he once had a student sell a barrow hog for $140,000 at the stock show in Houston. The most money any student of Bradshaw’s has gotten to keep for their pig is $64,000.

Many students join Bradshaw’s hog program because they’ve seen this success, and they want in.

Cody Holaway, a Paradise senior, has shown pigs since he was 8 years old, and he’s been learning from Bradshaw since the beginning.

“I started with him when I was 8,” Holaway said. “I was following him around everywhere, even when I wasn’t on the team, and he let me.”

Landon Sharpe, another Paradise senior, said that the students love learning under Bradshaw because “he’s a great guy.”

“He’ll do anything for you,” Sharpe said. “If it wasn’t for him, we wouldn’t be where we are.”

As of Thursday afternoon, all the Paradise students who’d shown already had placed in the top 10.

“I hope it’s ’cause of hard work,” Bradshow said. “And kids buying in to what I tell them to do and listening.”