Hodgkins sentenced for fatal crash

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, April 22, 2017

Tags: Boyd, Bridgeport, Crime

The driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal wreck in Bridgeport in 2015 was sentenced to prison for intoxication manslaughter Thursday.

Jered Paul Hodgkins, 30, of Boyd pleaded guilty to one count of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle – a second degree felony – and one count of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury – a third degree felony – on April 3 in 271st District Court in Decatur.

At his sentencing hearing on Thursday, Hodgkins was sentenced to 10 years in prison on the intoxication manslaughter charge and a 10-year probated sentence on the intoxication assault charge. District Judge John Fostel ordered the sentences be served consecutively, which means that Hodgkins will begin serving his 10 years of probation upon his release from prison.

According to court records, the terms of his community supervision for probation include requirements that Hodgkins serve 240 hours of community service, submit to drug/alcohol tests, complete a drug/alcohol evaluation to see if treatment is deemed necessary, abstain from alcohol and only operate a vehicle equipped with a device that detects alcohol by breath for the first five years of the probationary term.

Following his sentencing, Hodgkins was turned over to the custody of the Wise County Sheriff’s Office and taken to the county jail until he is transferred to prison.

The wreck took place at 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 23, 2015, on U.S. 380 between Farm Road 1658 and the river bridge in Bridgeport.

According to investigators, Hodgkins was eastbound on U.S. 380 in a pickup when he crossed the center line, went into the oncoming lane and struck a westbound SUV driven by Leslie Beebe, 69, of Runaway Bay.

Beebe was flown to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth where he was pronounced dead.

Two passengers in Beebe’s vehicle were also injured. Sherry Davis, 77, sustained the most serious injuries, and she was flown to JPS as well. She was listed as the victim in the intoxication assault count.

Another passenger in Beebe’s vehicle, Brenda Henderson, 55, of Florida, was taken by ground ambulance to Wise Health System in Decatur with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hodgkins was also seriously injured in the wreck and was flown to Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth.

Beebe was returning home after picking up the two women from DFW Airport when the accident happened.