Historical society seeks info on families, businesses

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, July 29, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport Historical Society

The Bridgeport Historical Society is now crowd-sourcing for data on local families and businesses to help paint a more complete picture of the town’s history.

Due to several requests from those looking for relatives, the historical society has decided to create files at the Bridgeport Heritage Museum of any family records people are willing to share. Pictures of family events and birth and marriage certificates could be used in the future to help trace family trees.

“We have received a lot of requests trying to find individuals who were here years ago,” said Don Majka of the Bridgeport Heritage Museum. “Any individual who wishes to add something, 10, 20 years from now you can look it up.”

The Bridgeport Historical Society also wants to collect information on local businesses. Anyone who worked or owned a business in Bridgeport that is no longer in place is invited to share the history of that business with the museum. They want to document which business was at which location at what time.

Majka said many new business owners come in after buying a building and wish to know what used to be there.

“For example, where the Bridgeport Index is, that used to be a clothing manufacturer store,” Majka said. “Not a lot of people know that.”

The historical society is not asking for originals, but copies of documents. To share information with Bridgeport Historical Society and the museum, call Majka at 940-389-3821.