Hike and bike trail build set for Saturday

Published Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport

Volunteers are needed to help Bridgeport Parks and Recreation build hiking and biking trails at its new park this weekend.

The trails are just east of the Northwest OHV park. Together, the combined facilities will be called Endeavor Bridgeport Adventure Park.

The city received a Texas Parks and Wildlife grant for the build in 2014. It’s hired Shadow Trail Design to construct intermediate and advanced trails but will use volunteers for the beginner loop. Representatives from the firm will lead volunteers 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, starting behind T-Top Manufacturing, 278 George Mitchell Parkway.

Volunteers are encouraged to bring gloves, long pants, water, loppers, steel rakes, blowers, push mowers, hand tree saws and weed eaters if available. Lunch will be provided by Brookshire’s.

According to the department’s Facebook page, the firm has already started cutting and marking trails at the park. Engineering firm Baird, Hampton and Brown was hired earlier this year to design the 11.7 miles of trail using 200 acres of city land.

Bridgeport Parks and Recreation Superintendent Chris Heasley said his goal is to have the trail system finished in the fall, with some intermediate trails opened by mid-summer.

The city’s contribution to the project’s cost will mostly take the form of providing labor, with the state’s grant covering $64,000 of the $86,000 project.