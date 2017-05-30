Hays announces run for re-election

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Mandy Hays announced Monday she will seek a third term in office.

“It is an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Precinct 3 as their justice of the peace,” she said. “They have entrusted me with ensuring that justice is well served, and that everyone is treated fairly and respectfully. I take this responsibility very seriously and believe that I have proven worthy of that trust.”

The Boyd native first took office in 2011. Hays will run as a Republican in the March 6 primary

“I am grateful for the support that I have received over the last seven years, and I am respectfully asking the voters to re-elect me to a third term,” she said.

Hays is a magna cum laude graduate of Tarleton State University with a degree in education. She taught in Irving and Arlington before she returned to Wise County, where she taught at Paradise Elementary for four years. She is married to Mike and they have three daughters, Abby, Autumn and Kylie.

Hays has worked closely with the Boyd, Northwest and Paradise ISDs to combat truancy during her two terms. “Often truant behavior is a symptom of underlying issues with the student and/or within the student’s home life. The court is a place where that is addressed and a plan is put into place to give the family and the school the support they need.”

One of the many duties that the JPs perform is that of magistrate, setting bond amounts and conditions daily at the jail. Hays’ current objective for the remainder of her term and the next term is to work closely with MHMR and the Wise County Jail to address mental health issues.

Hays is involved in several local organizations, including the Wise Republican Women, the Boyd Education Foundation and Fit-N-Wise F.I.T Y.O.U.T.H; and is a charter member of the Boyd Lion’s Club.

She is a member of Boyd ISD’s Parent Advisory Council and served on BISD’s District of Innovation Committee. She also volunteers with local events and organizations such as Boyd’s Sisters in Christ, Spirit of Christmas, Boyd ISD’s Career Day, the Boyd Alumni Reunion, Newark Cruisin’ Days and The Big Event for Northwest ISD.

Professionally, Hays is a member of the Texas Justice Court Judges Association where she has served on the Education Committee, the Texas Justice of the Peace and Constable Association and is a member of the College of Justice Court Judges. She represents Wise County as its wellness coordinator for the Texas Association of Counties. When her docket allows, Hays also teaches at the new judge seminars for the Justice Court Training Center.

Hays and her staff have worked diligently over the years to update the office with technology and procedures that allow JP 3 to effectively serve the needs of the growing community.

Hays stresses the importance of everyone having equal access to information. She credits her service-minded staff for their dedication to efficient and friendly service.

“Precinct 3 strives every day to provide everyone with a correct application of the law, respect and courtesy,” she said. “I want this court to be a positive reflection of Wise County to all people, whether they are from this area or not. From the office to the courtroom, being servants to others is our mindset.

“I’m proud to be from Wise County, and I have a genuine love for my community and the people I serve,” she said. “I was raised to work hard and treat people fairly, and that wisdom has served me well as justice of the peace.”

Hays added that she takes her job seriously and works diligently to provide justice to all parties by applying the laws of the state with care and common sense.

“It’s important to me that my office is run in such a way that everyone, whether they received the outcome they would have liked, feels that they were treated with dignity and respect and according to the law,” she said.