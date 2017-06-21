Harwell arrested Saturday

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Tags: Greenwood

A local man who fled from officers in Montague County last week was arrested near Greenwood this past weekend.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said several deputies and a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper found Clayton Harwell, 32, of Greenwood at a house off County Road 2645 north of Greenwood Saturday night.

Harwell was arrested without incident for an outstanding warrant out of Wise County for contempt of court. Akin said Harwell also faces multiple charges from Montague County including evading arrest.

Montague County Sheriff Marshall Thomas said last week that a deputy looking for a suspect in an unrelated case Tuesday afternoon attempted to stop Harwell on a county road near Bowie. Harwell fled and was able to get away from the officer.

DPS troopers were later able to disable two of Harwell’s tires with a spike strip, but when they attempted to make a felony stop, Harwell ran on foot into a wooded area in the southern part of the county near Sunset.

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the search last Tuesday but was unable to locate Harwell at that time.