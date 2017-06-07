By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, June 7, 2017

After coming up limping following his successful ride in the first round of Saturday’s J.W. Hart PBR Challenge, Mason Lowe indicated he was good to go.

Lowe followed up with another 8-second ride in the championship round to win the buckle along with $7,628.

The Missouri resident was the only competitor to reach 8 seconds in both rounds, scoring 86 on Blue in the first round and an 87 on Bullrito in the second round for a total of 173 points on the night.

Moments after clinching the buckle, Lowe admitted he was a little sore but said he enjoyed competing at the Decatur venue.

“It’s a great event,” he said. “Thanks to all the fans for coming out. I’ll be back next year for sure.”

Lowe tied Cody Teel for first place in the first round. Brandon Davis, who finished second, Lindomar Lino, Taylor Toves and Ramon DeLima also picked up points with successful rides on the evening.

With the win, Lowe moved up one spot in the world standings to 11th place.

The 14th installment of the J.W. Hart PBR Challenge wrapped up another successful weekend, despite the rain.

“After battling adverse conditions yet again, Wise County was treated to two outstanding shows, including the unbelievably thrilling Bullfighters Only event on Friday,” said Andrew Rottner, one of the event organizers. “While attendance was short of expectations (Friday) due to the weather, the word of mouth about that event is already spreading and we expect it to gain momentum in coming years.”

The rain stopped about four hours before Saturday’s main event, which he described as another successful evening.

“We have always brought the best bulls and best riders and from the feedback we received, mission accomplished. While the bulls got the better of many a rider, the event was exciting and action packed,” he said.

WC Challenger Charities presents the J.W. Hart PBR Challenge. This year the group went over the $1 million mark in contributions to the community. Rottner thanked all the volunteers and workers for their time and efforts making this year’s event a success along with the sponsors and the fans.