Hanging on: Lowe wins J.W. Hart PBR Challenge

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, June 7, 2017
HOT START – Large columns of flame and pyrotechnics were all part of the opening ceremony introducing the bull riders at the start of Saturday’s J.W. Hart PBR Challenge at the Wise County Fairgrounds Arena in Decatur. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

After coming up limping following his successful ride in the first round of Saturday’s J.W. Hart PBR Challenge, Mason Lowe indicated he was good to go.

Lowe followed up with another 8-second ride in the championship round to win the buckle along with $7,628.

The Missouri resident was the only competitor to reach 8 seconds in both rounds, scoring 86 on Blue in the first round and an 87 on Bullrito in the second round for a total of 173 points on the night.

Moments after clinching the buckle, Lowe admitted he was a little sore but said he enjoyed competing at the Decatur venue.

“It’s a great event,” he said. “Thanks to all the fans for coming out. I’ll be back next year for sure.”

Lowe tied Cody Teel for first place in the first round. Brandon Davis, who finished second, Lindomar Lino, Taylor Toves and Ramon DeLima also picked up points with successful rides on the evening.

With the win, Lowe moved up one spot in the world standings to 11th place.

The 14th installment of the J.W. Hart PBR Challenge wrapped up another successful weekend, despite the rain.

“After battling adverse conditions yet again, Wise County was treated to two outstanding shows, including the unbelievably thrilling Bullfighters Only event on Friday,” said Andrew Rottner, one of the event organizers. “While attendance was short of expectations (Friday) due to the weather, the word of mouth about that event is already spreading and we expect it to gain momentum in coming years.”

The rain stopped about four hours before Saturday’s main event, which he described as another successful evening.

“We have always brought the best bulls and best riders and from the feedback we received, mission accomplished. While the bulls got the better of many a rider, the event was exciting and action packed,” he said.

WC Challenger Charities presents the J.W. Hart PBR Challenge. This year the group went over the $1 million mark in contributions to the community. Rottner thanked all the volunteers and workers for their time and efforts making this year’s event a success along with the sponsors and the fans.

THE WINNER – Mason Lowe (second from right) won the event with a score of 173 points on two successful rides. Also pictured are event organizers (from left) Alan Sessions, Wendell Berry, event namesake J.W. Hart and Andrew Rottner. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

HOMETOWN ATHLETE – Mike Lee of Decatur is bucked off during the first round of Saturday’s event. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

RIDING HIGH – Cody Teel of Kountze was the first rider of the night to hang on for 8 seconds, good for 86 points. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

GOOD NIGHT FOR THE BULLS – Only six riders managed to hang on for 8 seconds during the two rounds. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

MUTTON BUSTING WINNERS – The winners of the mutton busting competition were crowned following the championship round during intermission of Saturday’s bull riding event. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

HANG ON – A competitor at Saturday’s mutton busting competition holds on during a ride around the arena. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

5-year-old James Lukasey tries to keep his balance during the mutton busting competition. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

PUMPED – Cody Nipp celebrates after a successful ride during the mutton busting championship round Saturday. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

WAITING THEIR TURN – Competitors in the mutton busting competition watch 5-year-old Jayton Lammons’ ride. Messenger photo by Joe Duty


