Hamburger supper planned to benefit senior center

Published Wednesday, April 26, 2017

In any given week, the Chico Senior Citizens Center would be one of the busiest buildings on the square.

“Every week there would be something going on,” said Senior Citizens Center Board President Vivian Cox. “Someone was meeting. It was very useful, and it was used a lot.”

That changed in 2015 when a drainage issue flooded the building, destroying the drywall and floors.

“The water was so deep in there you’d just slush on the carpet,” she said, “Then the moisture came up through the Sheetrock.”

The flood left several community groups without a permanent meeting place. She said the facility was also rented for birthday parties and family reunions.

Cox said area churches took in some groups, while the local art guild has been meeting across the square at Julio’s Mexican Restaurant. The center held a fundraiser in August 2015 to help pay for repairs, but the money raised covered only new Sheetrock.

The building is still without carpet, and all appliances and fixtures have been dragged away from the walls. Volunteers have already redone the building’s insulation.

“There’s a lot of people that do volunteer,” she said, “but there’s also a lot of things we’re going to have to pay people to do to put this place back together.”

The board will hold a second fundraiser Saturday, April 29, at the Chico Community Center, 400 S. Hovey St. Hamburgers or hotdogs with chips and drinks are $6, and the event will also include a cake auction, silent auction, gun raffle and live music.

Cox said the board does not need any more cakes, but for information on other ways to help, call her at 940-393-3637.