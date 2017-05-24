Hall not charged in neighbor’s death

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport

A Bridgeport man who shot and killed a neighbor earlier this year will not face charges at this time.

A Wise County grand jury met last week and returned a “no bill” on Jordan Hall, 30, who shot and killed Tommy Carlton, 57, on Feb. 10 in Hall’s home on Private Road 3421 near Bridgeport.

According to Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin, Carlton went to Hall’s home just before 7 p.m. After Hall let him in, the two men, both armed, began to argue.

During the argument, Hall shot Carlton with a Glock 9mm. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the autopsy report from the Dallas County Medical Examiners Office, Carlton was shot eight times, once in the head, twice in the upper chest, four times in the abdomen and once in the back shoulder.

The toxicology report showed Carlton had a blood alcohol concentration level of 0.24, or three times the legal intoxication level.

Toxicology also showed that Carlton had taken amitriptyline and nortriptyline, both antidepressants, as well as methadone, a pain reliever.

Akin said the two men had been in an “ongoing squabble” since Carlton accidentally shot and killed Eric Nelson on July 12, 2016. Nelson was a mutual neighbor and friend.

In that incident, Carlton told investigators he and Nelson had been riding horses on County Road 3420 and were headed home when they came upon an armadillo. Carlton tried to shoot the armadillo, but when he fired the weapon, his horse reared up, which spooked Nelson’s horse, who ran in front of Carlton. It was during this time the weapon inadvertently was fired again, striking Nelson in the rib cage.

The incident was investigated by the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, and Carlton was “no billed” by a grand jury Dec. 16.