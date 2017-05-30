Guide to fall fun

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, October 21, 2017

Tags: Halloween

Wise County has no shortage of seasonal fun this fall with festivals, carnivals and other opportunities for kids to score candy and prizes.

In addition to regular neighborhood events, several local churches and community organizations have planned fun activities leading up to Halloween.

SATURDAY, OCT. 21

12th Annual Trunk or Treat

Yesterday’s in Bridgeport is having a trunk or treat event and car show 4 to 8:30 p.m.

Fall Festival

Heritage Place in Decatur, 605 W. Mulberry St., will hold a Fall Festival 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will feature games, food and prizes for kids.

Pumpkin Patch

Grace Fellowship church has a pumpkin patch with hay rides, a hay maze, bounce houses, photo opportunities, pumpkin chunking and more. It’s open Oct. 21 and Oct. 28, starting at 10 a.m.

TUESDAY, OCT. 24

Public Safety Fall Festival

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office event will include local police departments, Wise County Emergency Medical Services, game wardens, Explorers of Wise County and fire departments. There will be food, music and games 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wise County Fairgrounds on Farm Road 51 South in Decatur. Admission is free.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 25

FBC’s Family Fall Fun Fest

Family Fall Fun Fest at the First Baptist Church in Bridgeport will include candy, a bounce house, food and games. It starts at 6:30 p.m. Costumes are welcome but should not be provocative or gory.

Fall-O-Ween

Live music, hay rides, free candy and a trunk or treat are on tap at Fall-O-Ween, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at CrossRoads Church.

FRIDAY, OCT. 27

Carson Fall Carnival and Truck-or-Treat

Carson Elementary PTO will offer food, a cake walk, a silent auction, a photo booth, a truck-or-treat and games and prizes from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the school. Tickets, which are used to participate in all activities, can be purchased at the carnival. The concession stand accepts tickets or credit cards.

SATURDAY, OCT. 28

Spooktacular Market Day

Decatur Community Market will host pumpkin decorating, apple bobbing and a scavenger hunt around the square. Costumes are welcome, and the fun starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at 306 W. Main St.

Spooktacular Fall Festival

Bridgeport Parks and Recreation holds the free event, which includes inflatables, train rides, carnival games, an inflatable corn maze and costume contest with free cotton candy and other treats on tap. Activities start at 5:30 p.m. at the Bridgeport Community Center, 1102 Lawdwin Ave.

3rd Annual Trunk or Treat

Runaway Bay Fire Department is hosting trunk or treat 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at The Bay Church, 20 Runaway Bay Dr.

Halloween Party

The Rock Student Ministry in Decatur will hold its first Halloween party, which includes a costume contest, games, prizes, karaoke and snacks. The event is at 701 W. Hale Ave. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.

Pumpkin Palooza

International Exotic Animal Sanctuary will hold two Pumpkin Palooza sessions, Oct. 28 and Nov. 4. Schedule an appointment between noon and 3 p.m. either day to donate a pumpkin and $30 and watch the animals enjoy it. Email education@bigcat.org for info.

Fall Festival

Victory Church in Decatur will have a fall festival with games, rides, candy and a trunk or treat 6 to 8 p.m.

Trunk or Treat

The First United Methodist Church in Decatur will have trunk or treat beginning at 5:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, OCT. 29

Boo Bash

This public event on the Decatur square includes free candy, games and a cakewalk from 3 to 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, OCT. 31

Boyd Community Trunk or Treat

Boyd is hosting a community trunk or treat 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, at the west parking lot of Yellowjacket Stadium. Candy, food, a cakewalk, hay ride and costume contest are planned.

Hitt Street Halloween

A neighborhood in Boyd is also hosting a private trick or treat event. Several houses on the street will be open Halloween night.

Create your own Halloween treats

Kids and families can create their own Halloween treats at Chico Public Library 4 to 5 p.m.

Morris Memorial Methodist Church’s Trunk or Treat

Decorate cars and give out candy at the church’s annual trunk or treat, held 6 to 8 p.m. at the church.

Light in the Darkness: Trunks of Light

New Hope Baptist Church in Boyd will have Trunks of Light, featuring food, candy, games, a cakewalk and bounce house 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.

SATURDAY, NOV. 4

CARE Fall Festival

Tickets are available for the Center for Animal Research and Education Fall Festival, held Nov. 4 and 12. Visit the center’s Facebook page for details. The events include tours, refreshments and activities and a chance to watch the animals play with pi atas and pumpkins.