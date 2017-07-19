Group to place smog monitors in Wise County

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, July 19, 2017



A Metroplex environmental group is planning to install ozone monitors in Wise County.

Downwinders at Risk formed around 1993 to push for regulating Dallas/Fort Worth area cement plants. The organization recently used computer models to pinpoint where pollution from the plants and other sources travels, concluding that place is in and around Wise County.

“We find these little crosshairs with the computer models that show you where the highest concentrations of ozone were, often they were in Wise County,” said Jim Schermbeck, the group’s director.

Schermbeck said the state is required to submit a clean air plan to the Environmental Protection Agency if its monitors record an ozone average above 80 parts per billion, and he’s expecting recordings from a monitor in Wise County to tip the scale, triggering stricter standards. The group’s monitors couldn’t be used to add to the average but would back the group’s requests with actual figures, instead of estimates.

“So, a lot of us suspect there are higher levels of ozone that are accumulating in Wise County but not being recorded,” he said. “That’s important because the state can only turn in to the EPA what they officially record. There’s no monitor that the state has set up for ozone in Wise County, so we don’t know that the hypothesis that’s driving this experiment is correct or not, so that’s what we’ve set out to do. We have a theory that we’re going to find at least as high or higher than you’d find anywhere else in North Texas.”

A representative for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality told the Texas Observer in June the agency had other types of air quality monitors in the county and that it wasn’t fiscally possible to place ozone monitors in areas based on computer models.

The group fought hard years ago to bring Ellis County into the DFW non-attainment area, and Schermbeck said he’s anticipating an equal fight over Wise County. However, he added, the problem hovering over the area isn’t all due to Metroplex smog.

“The way ozone works is it’s kind of like a big freight train that takes on additional cars as it moves along whatever way the wind is blowing,” he said. “The train starts in Houston along the Gulf Coast and picks up that pollution and exposes it to sunlight because it takes that kind of chemical combination.

“It goes up some of the coal plants and the other stuff that’s happening in East Texas,” he said. “You go past the Midlothian cement plants and into the areas of Dallas and Fort Worth and you get into the gas patch again, and by the time you get where y’all are and Denton, the conditions are ripe for everything to be blossoming.”

Schermbeck said the group is still looking for an exact location to place its two monitors. One is a stationary monitor that would need a permanent location. The other is mobile and would be mounted on a car.

The group is looking for input on places that would pick up wind and pollution from the Metroplex. While the monitor may confirm something no one wants to hear, Schermbeck said it ultimately benefits everyone to have more information about ozone.

Contact the group at downwindersatrisk@gmail.com or visit their website at downwindersatrisk.org.

“It’s bad news because it’s confirming something negative, but on the other hand, I think Wise County is getting the bad end of things and it’s to your advantage to bring attention to it. The only way to turn down the volume of stuff you’re receiving is to press the case for cleaner air.”