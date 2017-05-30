Group petitions against annexation efforts

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, November 1, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport

Wise Citizens for Property Rights is petitioning for an election to end involuntary annexation in the county.

The non-profit group, formed after Bridgeport announced involuntary annexation plans in September, received a copy of its petition from the Wise County Elections Office Tuesday. The petition calls for an election to classify Wise County as Tier 2 county as relating to municipal annexation under Senate Bill 6.

SB 6, signed by Gov. Greg Abbott this summer, ends involuntary annexation in counties that vote to fall under Tier 2.

The group has to gather 3,963 verifiable signatures from Wise County voters by May 1, 2018 to successfully petition for an election in November 2018. President Bryson Boyd said they are aiming for 6,000 signatures.

The group will hold a meeting to discuss the petition and the current status of Bridgeport’s annexation plans at 6 p.m. Monday. They’ll meet at the Lion’s Club in Bridgeport, 1107 8th Street.