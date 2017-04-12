Greyhounds qualify for state

At least 10 Slidell students will head to Austin next week for the UIL State 1A Academic Meet.
The Greyhounds won four individual events and claimed first in One Act Play at the Region 3-A meet last weekend. Slidell teams also placed in the top two in three other events en route to a 273-point second place finish overall. Tioga won the meet with 309.
The top three individual places and first-place teams in each event advance to state. Slidell’s number sense team also qualified for state in the wild card slot.
Complete results through sixth place are as follows:
One Act Play: 1. Slidell
Accounting: 5. Adina Zidermanis
Computer Applications: 1 Kayler Talamantes, 2. Stone Coston, 6. Kayson Roof
Computer Science: 1. Stone Coston, 4. Savannah Gray
Computer Science Team: 2. Slidell
Feature Writing: 4. Lisbet Licea
Headline Writing: 6. Bailey Meyer
Informative Speaking: 1. Taylor Davis, 2. Madison Splawn
Journalism Team: 5. Slidell
Literary Criticism: 4. Sierra Hargrave
News Writing: 6. Carson Franklin
Number Sense: 5. Stone Coston, 6. Layton Shelton
Number Sense Team: 2. Slidell
Persuasive Speaking: 2. Shelby Johnson, 6. Bailey Keating
Poetry Interpretation: 1. Shelby Johnson
Prose Interpretation: 2. Taylor Davis, 4. Sydney Engle
Ready Writing: 2. Lisbet Licea
Social Studies: 3. Kevin Oney
Speech Team: 2. Slidell
Spelling and Vocabulary: 4. Rosa Verdugo, 5. Amber Silvera
Chico’s Richey advances to state
For the second year, Austin Richey will be Chico’s lone representative at the UIL State 2A Academic Meet.
Richey took first in computer science and fifth in computer applications at the Region 2-2A meet earlier this month. The top three individuals in each event advance to state.
Complete results through sixth place are as follows:
Computer Applications: 5. Austin Ritchey
Computer Science: 1. Austin Richey
Computer Science Team: 2. Chico
Panthers garner state berths
Paradise’s UIL journalism team soared to a Region 1-3A title last week as the Panthers qualified three individuals for state.
Paradise’s number sense team claimed second place. Boyd’s Aliza White will also advance after placing second in ready writing. Paradise netted fourth with 105.5 points. Holliday won the meet with 232.
The top three individuals in each category advance to state.
Complete results through sixth place are as follows:
Computer Applications: 5. Tryston Webb, Paradise
Editorial Writing: 2. Faith Blankenship, Paradise; 4. Emersen Adams, Paradise
Feature Writing: 1. Faith Blankenship, Paradise
Headline Writing: 3. Avery Caddell, Paradise
Journalism Team: 1. Paradise
Mathematics: 5. Logan Waggoner, Paradise
Number Sense: 2. Austin Medlin, Paradise; 4. Logan Waggoner, Paradise
Number Sense Team: 2. Paradise
News Writing: 5. Hadleigh Anthony, Paradise
Ready Writing: 2. Aliza White, Boyd
Science: 5. Trace Thigpen, Paradise
Decatur students place at meet
Four Decatur competitors placed in the top six at the Region 2-4A meet last week.
The top three individuals in each category advance to state.
Complete results through sixth place are as follows:
Current Issues: 5. Ben Waddill, 6. Chase Wunrow
Current Issues Team: 2. Decatur
Headline Writing: 6. Faith Meyers
Spelling and Vocabulary: 4. Elizabeth Warren