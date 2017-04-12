Greyhounds qualify for state

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, April 12, 2017

At least 10 Slidell students will head to Austin next week for the UIL State 1A Academic Meet.

The Greyhounds won four individual events and claimed first in One Act Play at the Region 3-A meet last weekend. Slidell teams also placed in the top two in three other events en route to a 273-point second place finish overall. Tioga won the meet with 309.

The top three individual places and first-place teams in each event advance to state. Slidell’s number sense team also qualified for state in the wild card slot.

Complete results through sixth place are as follows:

One Act Play: 1. Slidell

Accounting: 5. Adina Zidermanis

Computer Applications: 1 Kayler Talamantes, 2. Stone Coston, 6. Kayson Roof

Computer Science: 1. Stone Coston, 4. Savannah Gray

Computer Science Team: 2. Slidell

Feature Writing: 4. Lisbet Licea

Headline Writing: 6. Bailey Meyer

Informative Speaking: 1. Taylor Davis, 2. Madison Splawn

Journalism Team: 5. Slidell

Literary Criticism: 4. Sierra Hargrave

News Writing: 6. Carson Franklin

Number Sense: 5. Stone Coston, 6. Layton Shelton

Number Sense Team: 2. Slidell

Persuasive Speaking: 2. Shelby Johnson, 6. Bailey Keating

Poetry Interpretation: 1. Shelby Johnson

Prose Interpretation: 2. Taylor Davis, 4. Sydney Engle

Ready Writing: 2. Lisbet Licea

Social Studies: 3. Kevin Oney

Speech Team: 2. Slidell

Spelling and Vocabulary: 4. Rosa Verdugo, 5. Amber Silvera

Chico’s Richey advances to state

For the second year, Austin Richey will be Chico’s lone representative at the UIL State 2A Academic Meet.

Richey took first in computer science and fifth in computer applications at the Region 2-2A meet earlier this month. The top three individuals in each event advance to state.

Complete results through sixth place are as follows:

Computer Applications: 5. Austin Ritchey

Computer Science: 1. Austin Richey

Computer Science Team: 2. Chico

Panthers garner state berths

Paradise’s UIL journalism team soared to a Region 1-3A title last week as the Panthers qualified three individuals for state.

Paradise’s number sense team claimed second place. Boyd’s Aliza White will also advance after placing second in ready writing. Paradise netted fourth with 105.5 points. Holliday won the meet with 232.

The top three individuals in each category advance to state.

Complete results through sixth place are as follows:

Computer Applications: 5. Tryston Webb, Paradise

Editorial Writing: 2. Faith Blankenship, Paradise; 4. Emersen Adams, Paradise

Feature Writing: 1. Faith Blankenship, Paradise

Headline Writing: 3. Avery Caddell, Paradise

Journalism Team: 1. Paradise

Mathematics: 5. Logan Waggoner, Paradise

Number Sense: 2. Austin Medlin, Paradise; 4. Logan Waggoner, Paradise

Number Sense Team: 2. Paradise

News Writing: 5. Hadleigh Anthony, Paradise

Ready Writing: 2. Aliza White, Boyd

Science: 5. Trace Thigpen, Paradise

Decatur students place at meet

Four Decatur competitors placed in the top six at the Region 2-4A meet last week.

The top three individuals in each category advance to state.

Complete results through sixth place are as follows:

Current Issues: 5. Ben Waddill, 6. Chase Wunrow

Current Issues Team: 2. Decatur

Headline Writing: 6. Faith Meyers

Spelling and Vocabulary: 4. Elizabeth Warren