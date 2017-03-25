Greyhounds dominate district UIL contest

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, March 25, 2017

Tags: Slidell, Slidell UIL, UIL

Slidell High School’s UIL academic team won the District 21-A contest Wednesday with 794 points. Their closest challenger was Bellevue High School in second place with only 178 points.

Slidell scored team victories in accounting, current issues, computer science, literary criticism, journalism, social studies, and spelling and vocabulary. Fourteen students won district titles in individual events.

First through third places will advance to the regional meet next month in Keller.

Complete results are as follows.

Sweepstakes: 1. Slidell 794, 2. Bellevue 178, 3. Gold-Burg 122, 4. Midway 100, 5. Forestburg 87, 6. Saint Jo 79, 7. Prairie Valley 50

Accounting: Team: 1. Slidell; 1. Walker Gladden, 2. Adina Zidermanis, 2. Reanna Fortune, 4. Kimberly Bostick

Calculator: 1. Rosa Verdugo, 3. Jose Zuniga

Current Issues: Team: 1. Slidell; 1. Kevin Oney, 2. Ben McCasland, 6. Walker Gladden

Computer Applications: 1. Kayler Talamantes, 2. Stone Coston, 3. Kayson Roof

Computer Science: Team: 1. Slidell; 1. Stone Coston, 1. Savannah Gray, 3. Tristyn Talamantes, 4. Noe Villarreal

Journalism: 1. Slidell

Editorial Writing: 3. Layton Shelton, 4. Bailey Meyer

Feature Writing: 1. Savannah Gray, 2. Lisbet Licea, 6. Lander Allgood

Headline Writing: 2. Bailey Meyer, 3. Carson Franklin, 5. Dillon Fortune

Informative Speaking: 1. Taylor Davis, 2. Madison Splawn, 3. Slayton Pruett

Lincoln Douglas: 1. Lander Allgood, 2. Brooklyn Rambsel

Literary Criticism: Team: 1. Slidell; 1. Sierra Hargrave, 2. Sydney Keating, 4. Kayson Roof, 5. Sydney Engle

Mathematics: 5. Layton Shelton

One-Act Play: 1. Slidell

Number Sense: 2. Slidell; 4. Stone Coston, 5. Layton Shelton

News Writing: 1. Layton Shelton, 2. Colton Crane, 3. Carson Franklin

Persuasive Speaking: 1. Shelby Johnson, 2. Bailey Keating, 4. Brooklyn Redmon

Poetry Interpretation: 1. Shelby Johnson, 2. Sydney Keating, 3. Madison Splawn

Prose Interpretation: 1. Sydney Keating, 2. Taylor Davis, 3. Sierra Hargrave

Ready Writing: 1. Bailey Meyer, 2. Lisbet Licea, 4. Jace Schumpert

Physics: 1. Isaiah DeLuna

Social Studies: Team: 1. Slidell; 1. Kevin Oney, 3. Ben McCasland, 4. Adina Zidermanis

Spelling and Vocabulary: Team: 1. Slidell; 1. Rosa Verdugo, 2. Amber Silvera, 3. Ashley Mayabb