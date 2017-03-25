Greyhounds dominate district UIL contest

Slidell High School’s UIL academic team won the District 21-A contest Wednesday with 794 points. Their closest challenger was Bellevue High School in second place with only 178 points.
Slidell scored team victories in accounting, current issues, computer science, literary criticism, journalism, social studies, and spelling and vocabulary. Fourteen students won district titles in individual events.
First through third places will advance to the regional meet next month in Keller.
Complete results are as follows.
Sweepstakes: 1. Slidell 794, 2. Bellevue 178, 3. Gold-Burg 122, 4. Midway 100, 5. Forestburg 87, 6. Saint Jo 79, 7. Prairie Valley 50
Accounting: Team: 1. Slidell; 1. Walker Gladden, 2. Adina Zidermanis, 2. Reanna Fortune, 4. Kimberly Bostick
Calculator: 1. Rosa Verdugo, 3. Jose Zuniga
Current Issues: Team: 1. Slidell; 1. Kevin Oney, 2. Ben McCasland, 6. Walker Gladden
Computer Applications: 1. Kayler Talamantes, 2. Stone Coston, 3. Kayson Roof
Computer Science: Team: 1. Slidell; 1. Stone Coston, 1. Savannah Gray, 3. Tristyn Talamantes, 4. Noe Villarreal
Journalism: 1. Slidell
Editorial Writing: 3. Layton Shelton, 4. Bailey Meyer
Feature Writing: 1. Savannah Gray, 2. Lisbet Licea, 6. Lander Allgood
Headline Writing: 2. Bailey Meyer, 3. Carson Franklin, 5. Dillon Fortune
Informative Speaking: 1. Taylor Davis, 2. Madison Splawn, 3. Slayton Pruett
Lincoln Douglas: 1. Lander Allgood, 2. Brooklyn Rambsel
Literary Criticism: Team: 1. Slidell; 1. Sierra Hargrave, 2. Sydney Keating, 4. Kayson Roof, 5. Sydney Engle
Mathematics: 5. Layton Shelton
One-Act Play: 1. Slidell
Number Sense: 2. Slidell; 4. Stone Coston, 5. Layton Shelton
News Writing: 1. Layton Shelton, 2. Colton Crane, 3. Carson Franklin
Persuasive Speaking: 1. Shelby Johnson, 2. Bailey Keating, 4. Brooklyn Redmon
Poetry Interpretation: 1. Shelby Johnson, 2. Sydney Keating, 3. Madison Splawn
Prose Interpretation: 1. Sydney Keating, 2. Taylor Davis, 3. Sierra Hargrave
Ready Writing: 1. Bailey Meyer, 2. Lisbet Licea, 4. Jace Schumpert
Physics: 1. Isaiah DeLuna
Social Studies: Team: 1. Slidell; 1. Kevin Oney, 3. Ben McCasland, 4. Adina Zidermanis
Spelling and Vocabulary: Team: 1. Slidell; 1. Rosa Verdugo, 2. Amber Silvera, 3. Ashley Mayabb