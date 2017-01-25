Gregg appointed to Alvord City Council

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Alvord City Council

Alvord City Council will have a new member after next month’s meeting.

The council last week appointed Troy Gregg to fill Robert Carpenter’s seat. Carpenter announced his resignation last month. His term would have ended in May, and Gregg will be sworn in to fill the three remaining months.

Gregg is a lieutenant with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office in charge of the Special Services Division, which includes asset control, civil process, court security, crime stoppers, criminal warrants, property and evidence, sex offender registration and vehicle impound.

He ran for Precinct 2 constable but was defeated by incumbent Larry Short in the March 2016 primary election.

At their last meeting, the council also approved advertising openings for the public works director and wastewater treatment plant operator positions. The city has been without a public works director since January 2016, when former director Ricky Wilson Jr. was arrested for allegedly stealing from the city. Wastewater treatment plant operator Devon Kennedy recently announced his resignation, which was effective Tuesday.