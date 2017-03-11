Green steps down from hoops post

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, March 11, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Bridgeport, Bridgeport Basketball

When Alan Green took the head basketball job at Bridgeport in 2013, the Bulls hadn’t made the playoffs since 2004 and hadn’t recorded a playoff victory since 1998.

Under his direction for four years, the Bulls made the playoffs every season and made the improbable run to the 2015 4A state title.

After going 84-49, Green announced Wednesday he is stepping down from his post. He plans to remain in the district, teaching career and technology courses at the high school.

“It’s been on my heart for a while. I have so much respect for coaches and the time it takes for this profession,” Green said. “The seasons of life are changing, and my kids are getting to an age where if I’m going to have a true influence on them, it’s going to be now.

“This is the greatest profession in the world – to teach and coach. It’s given me so much,” he said. “I’m looking forward to the next chapter.”

Green, a Bridgeport native, followed Brian Miller as the Bulls’ head coach in 2013. In his first season (2013-14), the Bulls finished 12-17 and made the playoffs. Bridgeport fell in bi-district to Frisco Lone Star.

“I had a great senior class that first year,” Green said. “It’s been great following their success in life.”

Prior to the 2014-15 season, Bridgeport had four transfers arrive – Caleb Smith, Devonte Patterson, Ethan Chapman and Keenan Holdman – transforming the Bulls into a state contender. Bridgeport, which had only two playoff wins since 1967, rolled to a district title and then on to the region tournament. With a win over Abilene Wylie in the region final, Bridgeport secured its first state tournament trip. The Bulls defeated Dallas Madison in the semifinals and then crushed Houston Sterling in the title game 83-53 to capture the 4A crown.

“The talent we had move in and to be with them was something. I understand how lucky I am to be around and coach those guys,” Green said. “The ride they took us on was so fun.”

The following year without the 4A state tournament MVP, Smith, who went to a prep school in Massachusetts before signing with Texas A&M, the Bulls repeated as district champions before falling in the area round to Wichita Falls Hirschi.

With only two players back from the 2016 squad, Bridgeport managed to get third place in a tough District 9-4A this year with two top-10 teams, Argyle and Decatur, and returned to the playoffs with a 14-19 record. The Bulls fell to Dallas Carter in bi-district.

“This year’s chapter was a lot of fun,” Green said. “I knew in my heart this could be it. I was so happy to see them perform down the stretch and to get that third spot. What great kids to be around. Those young men have given me a lot.”

Green has spent nine years at Bridgeport. Along with coaching basketball, he’s coached golf the past several years, taking several players to state. The Bridgeport girls team finished fifth last year in 4A.

Green’s assistant in basketball, Joel Faulkenberry, is leaving Bridgeport to take a coaching job in Godley. His son, Jason, was the Bulls’ starting quarterback and starter on the basketball team. He has already enrolled in Godley.